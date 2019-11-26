Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_86e5fbda-e66a-5064-bdd3-168a979b0580.html
The pharmacy display on the second story of the Clay County Museum has quite a history before becoming part of the museum’s collection.
Although items in the collection have come from many sources, the collection was together primarily thanks to the efforts and items collected by local pharmacist Scott Patterson and Abilene pharmacists Bernard and Marcella Steinhauser.
The bulk of the items in the display came from the Steinhausers’ personal collection, who for nostalgic reasons created up a private old-fashioned pharmacy for themselves on the second floor of their store after Patterson bought the pharmacy from them. Since then, the Steinhausers and Patterson added to that collection items they picked up over the years.
The collection includes tools of the trade, remedies and over-the counter items that for one reason or another, aren’t available anymore. While there are no barbiturates, hallucinogens or anything else that could get you high, they are things that could be poisonous if mishandled, “with a skull and crossbones on the bottle,” museum director Jeff Gaiser. For that reason the display is kept locked at all times.
Items are divided into two distinct periods — item found in the 1920’s and earlier, and items from the ‘40’s and ‘50’s. Both represent a period in history when pharmacists primarily mixed prescription medicines themselves.
That practice hasn’t completely been lost — Patterson’s Health Mart still makes ointments for pain relief that you apply topically and pills, capsules, trokies and gels for certain remedies. But they don’t make as much themselves as they used to.
“Back then we made a lot more of them,” Patterson said,
Patterson used to mix a remedy for diarrhea that was “gunkiest, stinkiest stuff you could imagine,” but it was apparently effective, as a local doctor frequently prescribed it. He also recalled mixing an ointment for impetigo prescribed by Dr. Dennis Richards that among other things included sulfur and barbituratic acid solutions.
The museum display isn’t truly representative of how compounds and components for prescription remedies would have been stored, Patterson said. Those would have been alphabetized in the back out of public view — usually in wooden drawers.
The display is fairly close to what the front part of an old pharmacy would have looked like — where over-the-counter items would have been displayed.
“This is just incredible,” Patterson said of the display, adding that both he and Marcella are very pleased with how it has turned out.
And there’s some curious things there you won’t find anyplace else:
— Many of the brands, such as the Rexall line, no longer exist. Some were bought by other companies and became something else; others just went out of business.
— Lindane spray, a remedy for lice, was taken off the market after it was found to be a carcinogen.
— A product called Prickly Heat Powder was a remedy for rashes and also used as an antiseptic
— A bottle of peppermint extract would been used to relieve gas in babies, and it’s still used for that, Patterson said.
— A bottle of “Indian rhubarb root”would have likely been sold as a remedy for constipation, or for gastrointestinal distress. In fact, many of medicines used in the old days are now what we’d consider homeopathic remedies, Patterson said
— A bottle of ginseng violet would have been used as an antiseptic.
— A glass bottle for purified water was bottled in Salina and at one time was sold by a local pharmacy.
— A lot of the items, such as pill counters, came from the Weimer Drug Store, which Patterson also bought.
Patterson also donated a display case (along the wall on the east side) from a pharmacy out of Beatrice, Neb. The middle display case was donated by Frances and Vesta Lyne, and it came from a business in Missouri. The west display case has been in the museum’s possession for a long time and its origins are unknown, though came from a local business.
Gaiser said the pharmacy display is far from complete — they still have five boxes from the Steinhauser collection to go through, and are looking for a long waist-high display case so they can put more items on display. These kind of display cases would have been used to separate the public from display cases on the walls.
Patterson said although they looked at several possibilities for a pharmacy display, they eventually decided the Clay County Museum was the best place for the display not only because Patterson is from here, but also because they’re able to recreate the display for public view in a way Bernard would have been pleased with.
