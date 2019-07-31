Clay Counts, the organization administering the $540,000 anti-drug grant and guiding the effort, is launching a public education campaign to teach citizens, groups and businesses what they can do to improve the social environment for children and contribute to the effort.
Clay County's new grant-funded alcohol and drug enforcement task force is showing early, positive results, officials say.
Meantime, Clay Counts, the organization administering the $540,000 grant, is launching a public education campaign to teach citizens, groups and businesses what they can do to improve the social environment for children and contribute to the effort.
"We need to get adults in the community more involved in the lives of community young people to make them feel they matter," Clay Counts volunteer Lisa Seley told those gathered at Wednesday's Chamber coffee forum.
"What young people need to succeed is adults that care about them," she said.
She said the community can support parents by coming together and interacting with a positive approach toward youth.
"Sometimes, young people are viewed more as problems," seley said. "We see them as having problems with drugs, or with gangs, or have no values, no character and no morals. And that's not the message we want the kids around."
Instead of looking at young people as having problems that need fixing, the community can learn how it can build on youth strengths. She said the organization's efforts will concentrate on building relationships between community adults and youth.
Seley and other Clay Counts volunteers want to take their message to churches and organizations and deliver a series of simple and practical ideas that can be used by individuals, groups and businesses to improve the environment for young people and change attitudes.
The list includes specifics steps for young people, all adults and families and another set for schools, youth organizations, congregations, neighborhood groups, businesses and government.
Some ideas as simple as getting to know your neighbors' children or sending a note to a young person congratulating something they have done or remembering their birthday. Seley said just letting young people know someone cares has a powerful effect on a youth's attitude.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Bill Robinson said the special task force, while not yet fully manned, is in operation and is producing results.
"We have saturation patrols checking on party spots," Robinson said of the task force made up of law enforcement officers from the county, city of Clay Center and Wakefield. The group has also been conducting traffic stops.
A side benefit of the effort has been the solving of other crimes and discovering other criminal activity not related to underage drinking, Robinson said.
He said the effort has resulted in drugs finds, at least one charge of exploitation of a child and DUI cases.
"The word is out with the kids," Seley told the group. "They're saying they need to watch out because 'they're actually targeting us.'"
Seley said the enhanced enforcement, paid for out of grant funds, is already beginning to change the perception young people have that they won't be caught.
Clay Counts effort also includes educational messages in newspapers and on radio and television.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.