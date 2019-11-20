Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
