A significant loss at this year’s Clay County Fair has opened up a discussion on whether the county should allow a beer garden at races at the Fairgrounds, and commissioners want to know what you think about the proposal.
Fair Board President, Mike Argo, and Fair Board members Chad Knitter, Janis Jackson, Karen Yarrow, and Tyrone Kamphaus told commissioners this year’s Clay County Fair was successful for 4-H members and that it was a good Fair.
This year’s Fair also was the toughest Fair because without a carnival the Fair ended with $5,500 to $6,000 loss. They are trying to find a carnival for next year, but some carnivals will not come to Kansas because of stiff inspection laws.
Argo asked about having a beer garden at the remaining races held at the County Fairgrounds. Knitter stated that they had around 130 people attend the last race and they feel that they can double the attendance if they are able to have a beer garden. They will confine it to the stands and the north end of the grandstands.
Commissioners asked what the cost of insurance would be if they were to allow it and to find out from other counties how much it has increased their attendance and income.
Commissioners would like to consider the beer garden at other events other than the County Fair, but not at events during the Fair itself, for they feel that is a family friendly event that shouldn’t have alcohol.
Commissioners would like to know how taxpayers feel about this issue, both those that support the beer garden and those that are against it. The Fair Board will report back next week on the information that they find out from other counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.