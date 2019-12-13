Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_1b14fae9-e025-5f48-983b-31373535aba0.html
The Community Chamber Orchestra is looking people to provide Irish food as part of it’s St. Patrick Day concert.
“We need: corned beef, Irish potatoes, cooked cabbage, Irish rolls, other vegetables associated with Irish food, fruits associated with Irish food, non-alcoholic beverages associated with Irish food, desserts associated with Irish food,” said Anne Clark, spokesperson for the orchestra.
Clark said the orchestra would like groups to provide one or two items of Irish food for the concert, which is set at the Morganville School Gym at 4 p.m. March 17, with food booth setup at 3:00, serving at 4:30 to 5:30.
Let Clark know whether you need water, electricity or other things.
For more information please contact Dr. Anne Clark baclark@twinvalley.net or (785) 926-4725
How to get tickets
For those still not sure about a suitable Christmas gift to give to someone, tickets for the concert are now available for purchase at Mayo’s Department Store in Clay Center,.
They are priced at $8/person and $18/family. They also can be ordered online at www.kansasmusic.net on the “Upcoming Concerts” sidebar’s Paypal option.
Sheet music sale set Jan. 18
The orchestra will also hold its discount sheet music and music items sale on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in the KSU Student Union, on the second floor where the parking garage bridge enters the Union.
This is a place to find bargain items from many different decades for all kinds of instruments and voices. There will even be some string instruments for sale, and sheet music and pieces of string instruments are available for crafters. Purchases can be made by cash or check.
