Latest News
Thursday, January 03, 2019
The newest displays on the second floor of the Clay County Museum will take you back to around the turn of the 20th Century, up through the mi… more >>
By Ryan D. Wilson more >>
A farmer who went off on his own to grade a county road isn’t in trouble for doing so, but he was advised at the county commission meeting Mon… more >>
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
The Clay Center City Council has on its agenda for tonight’s regular council meeting two ordinances that will affect people wanting to connect… more >>
River Valley Extension Agent John Forshee met with commissioners to present the carpet bid for the replacement of all carpeting at the River V… more >>
The Green Christian School performed their Christmas program Thursday, December 20, 2018. more >>
Ag land values will increase again in 2019, according to the County Appraiser. more >>
Monday, December 31, 2018
Between plans to improve the downtown, several new businesses, and the school district embarking on a plan to redesign schools here, 2018 was … more >>
The top story of the year is easily the reopening of the Rex Theatre. more >>
Friday, December 28, 2018
The best burger in town can be found at Clay Center’s newest restaurant -- 15-24 Brew House. more >>
The Wakefield City Council selected a member of its zoning board to fill a vacant seat on the council and selected a veteran of the council to… more >>
Wakefield’s newest mayor is on a mission to recruit new families to the town, and hopes by doing so, they will attract enough people to keep W… more >>
National (Free access)
Friday, January 04, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Global stocks are soaring Friday and reversing the big losses they suffered just a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Avera… more >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ousted Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Friday that he would be interested in running for public office again,… more >>
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on two sheriff's deputies charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a van during Hurricane Florence (… more >>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on Ryan Zinke's departure as U.S. Secretary of Interior (all times local): more >>
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): more >>
As much of the U.S. government remains shut down over President Donald Trump's insistence on funding for his border wall, nearly half of Ameri… more >>
Kansas (Free access)
Thursday, January 03, 2019
Three states are set to elect governors in 2019, and the first thing to know about them is that they’re not a random sample. more >>
With the gavel Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Coloryet to fall announcing the beginning of the 2019 Kansas legislative session, the mood feels challenging, if not outright ominous. more >>
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a car fire near the Ripley Falls Trail in Hart’s Location that killed a Granite State woman last Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. more >>
Under Walker, Wisconsin government made the crucial decision that encouraging unfettered development is more important than protecting the environment and that the interests of business supersede the need to preserve the state for generations to come. more >>
The Kansas House of Representatives recently released its committee assignments for the 2019 legislative session. more >>
Tuesday, January 01, 2019
BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a car fire near the Ripley Falls Trail in Hart’s Location that killed a Granite State woman last Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. more >>
States (Free access)
Friday, January 04, 2019
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has died after he was struck by the tailgate of his dump truck. more >>
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. judge has issued a ruling affirming an earlier decision that rejected plans for an off-roading trail for motorized vehicles in the Ochoco National Forest. more >>
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Houston-area city has agreed to pay $145,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit with its former city manager who took the job after he was fired from the southwest Missouri city of Joplin in the wake of a deadly tornado. more >>
GALLERY
A DECADE AGO
A number of people around the county report receiving automated phone calls Friday evening asking for private credit card information.
SPORTS
2018 was a year of almost-big wins for our local sports teams and was a year we had many state qualifiers. more >>
Editor's Note: We chose this story as the top local sports story not only because the Legion 17 and Under boys baseba… more >>
Today is the last day to register for the co-ed adult volleyball league through the Clay Center Parks and Recreation … more >>
The CCCMS 7th Grade basketball team advanced in the NCKL tournament with a win over Abilene Monday night. The Bengal… more >>
The Bengal eighth-grade girls basketball team slaughtered the Fort Riley Troopers 43-7 in the first round of the NCKL… more >>
The Tiger girls varsity basketball team added another victory Tuesday with 63-41 victory over Beloit. more >>
Opinion (open access)
If you think Christmas is crazy with kids — let me tell you kids aren’t nearly as crazy as Christmas with nine dogs when treats are involved.
I’m not exactly certain, but I think the old dog Chester has been more on guard than usual. He’s been pretty wild, and I don’t think it’s just because of the cold.
My son Isaac says the Shih Tzu is so lazy that if given the choice between getting out of the way or getting stepped on, Leonard would prefer to be stepped on.
Recently when it was snowing and blowing, I let the ornery boxer Val and the old dog Chester out in the back yard without putting them on the lead.
The holidays are the time for family craziness, and in my family, that includes the four-legged family members.
The Rex Theater will be showing a free movie, ‘Like Arrows: The Art of Parenting’ on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. This is FREE to attend and hosted by the Clay County Ministerial Alliance.
Arts, Entertainment and Leisure
Elizabeth Anne Mall, singer-songwriter from Morganville, Kansas, graduate of Clay Center Community High School, and College of the Ozarks graduate in Music Ministry, has been working with Los Angeles producer Rob Chiarelli on his Street Lamp Records label while living in northern California.…
Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, M-F from 10-5, on weekday show days from 10 am on and on weekend show days from 5 p.m. on or call 785-827-1998 . The theatre is located in downtown Salina at 151 S. Santa Fe St..Buy online through (ticketmaster) at: Stiefeltheatre.org
Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, M-F from 10-5, on weekday show days from 10 am on and on weekend show days from 5 p.m. on or call 785-827-1998 . The theatre is located in downtown Salina at 151 S. Santa Fe St..Buy online through (ticketmaster) at: Stiefeltheatre.org
OBITUARIES
MILTONVALE, Kan.-- Stephen L. LaBarge, 66, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at Salina, Kan.
Beverly Ann Murray was born in Manhattan, Kan. to Carl and Margaret Johnson. She attended Ka…
RANDOLPH, Kan.-- Ruth Elaine (DeWyke) Hohman, 96, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at the G…
Joan Arlene Martin, 79, of Junction City, Kan., passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at Abil…
Robert Paul Murphey, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 in Salina, Kan. He was born Aug.…
Police and Court News
- Three appear for interference with law enforcement
- Police cite two in accidents
- Eight charged since Wednesday
- Man gets 32 months in prison for sex crime
- Two arrested
- Two arrested this week
- Man indicted on child pornography charges
- Woman receives 60-day jail sanction
- Juvenile placed in detention over assault with hammer
- Traffic tickets filed in Clay County District Court:
- Three arrested this week
- Many fined in Clay Center Municipal Court
- Man gets 60-day sanction for probation violations
- Two cited in accidents last week
- Motorists hit raccoon, five deer
- Three arrested this week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.