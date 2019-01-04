NEWS

Thursday, January 03, 2019
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Monday, December 31, 2018
Friday, December 28, 2018
Wakefield Council fills vacancy

Wakefield Council fills vacancy

  • Updated

The Wakefield City Council selected a member of its zoning board to fill a vacant seat on the council and selected a veteran of the council to… more >>

National (Free access)

Friday, January 04, 2019

Kansas (Free access)

Thursday, January 03, 2019
Wednesday, January 02, 2019

Car fire at Ripley Falls kills Cornish woman

  • Updated

BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a car fire near the Ripley Falls Trail in Hart’s Location that killed a Granite State woman last Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. more >>

Tuesday, January 01, 2019

Car fire at Ripley Falls kills Cornish woman

  • Updated

BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a car fire near the Ripley Falls Trail in Hart’s Location that killed a Granite State woman last Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. more >>

States (Free access)

Friday, January 04, 2019

A DECADE AGO

SPORTS

News for the community, by the community.

Opinion (open access)

Cold is making the Shih Tzu lazy

My son Isaac says the Shih Tzu is so lazy that if given the choice between getting out of the way or getting stepped on, Leonard would prefer to be stepped on.

Community News

Arts, Entertainment and Leisure

Mall releases extended play album ‘L’amour’
breaking

Mall releases extended play album ‘L’amour’

Elizabeth Anne Mall, singer-songwriter from Morganville, Kansas, graduate of Clay Center Community High School, and College of the Ozarks graduate in Music Ministry, has been working with Los Angeles producer Rob Chiarelli on his Street Lamp Records label while living in northern California.…

Live! at the Stiefel Theatre
breaking

Live! at the Stiefel Theatre

Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, M-F from 10-5, on weekday show days from 10 am on  and on weekend show days from 5 p.m. on or call 785-827-1998 . The theatre is located in downtown Salina at 151 S. Santa Fe St..Buy online through (ticketmaster) at: Stiefeltheatre.org

Live! at the Stiefel Theatre (Just announced)!
breaking

Live! at the Stiefel Theatre (Just announced)!

Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, M-F from 10-5, on weekday show days from 10 am on  and on weekend show days from 5 p.m. on or call 785-827-1998 . The theatre is located in downtown Salina at 151 S. Santa Fe St..Buy online through (ticketmaster) at: Stiefeltheatre.org

OBITUARIES

STEPHEN L. LABARGE

MILTONVALE, Kan.-- Stephen L. LaBarge, 66, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at Salina, Kan.

BEVERLY ANN MURRAY

BEVERLY ANN MURRAY

Beverly Ann Murray was born in Manhattan, Kan. to Carl and Margaret Johnson. She attended Ka…

Ruth E. Hohman

RANDOLPH, Kan.-- Ruth Elaine (DeWyke) Hohman, 96, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at the G…

JOAN ARLENE MARTIN

JOAN ARLENE MARTIN

  • Updated

Joan Arlene Martin, 79, of Junction City, Kan., passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at Abil…

ROBERT PAUL MURPHEY

Robert Paul Murphey, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 in Salina, Kan. He was born Aug.…

VIDEOS

Online Features

Dispatch Picks